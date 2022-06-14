AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron has several places to keep cool as temperatures heat up.
The city operates two outdoor pools that are open from June 6 through August 20.
Perkins Woods Pool
899 Diagonal Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
330-375-2833
Reservoir Park Pool
1735 Hillside Terrace, Akron, Ohio 44305
330-375-2802
Admission to both outdoor pools is free. They’re open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The city also has an indoor pool in the Balch Street Fitness facility.
The city’s outdoor splash pads are also open for the 2022 season.
Joy Park Community Center Splash Pad
825 Fuller Street, Akron, Ohio 44306
330-375-2805
Patterson Park Community Center Splash Pad
800 Patterson Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44310
330-375-2819
The splash pads are open weather permitting through September 11. The hours are Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission is free.