AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron has several places to keep cool as temperatures heat up.

The city operates two outdoor pools that are open from June 6 through August 20.

Perkins Woods Pool

899 Diagonal Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

330-375-2833



Reservoir Park Pool

1735 Hillside Terrace, Akron, Ohio 44305

330-375-2802

Admission to both outdoor pools is free. They’re open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city also has an indoor pool in the Balch Street Fitness facility.

The city’s outdoor splash pads are also open for the 2022 season.

Joy Park Community Center Splash Pad

825 Fuller Street, Akron, Ohio 44306

330-375-2805



Patterson Park Community Center Splash Pad

800 Patterson Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44310

330-375-2819

The splash pads are open weather permitting through September 11. The hours are Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.