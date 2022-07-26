NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted City Council President Lou Brossard reacted to the news Tuesday that the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 rescinded endorsements from five city officials.

This comes after city council approved a plan to move North Olmsted’s emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch.

“Reaction has been a mixed bag. The trend was initiated by the state of Ohio and the buck was passed down to Cuyahoga County. Now, communities like North Olmsted have been feeling the pressure to centralize their dispatch,” said Brossard.

Brossard said the transition will start in 30 days and dispatch will be fully consolidated by Jan. 1.

“Recently, the state started cracking down on cities to consolidate dispatch centers. North Olmsted would potentially be losing out on essential 911 funding by not joining consolidation efforts,” said Brossard.

The FOP released a statement saying, “Not only does this directly affect the safety of members of the police department, but dangerously affects the safety of residents.”

They went on to say, “the FOP was never consulted and members were only able to voice their opinion during public comment at a council meeting.”

Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones stands by the decision, saying in a statement, “Response times will improve for our residents and safety is the top priority of my administration.” Jones went on to say, “If I, as mayor, felt it was unsafe and a danger to our police officers or residents in any way to move dispatch operations to CVD, we would absolutely not be doing so.”

Brossard said the dispatchers will keep their jobs until the first of the year. A spokesperson for the city said those dispatchers will have an opportunity to join CVD and will make a modest increase in salary.