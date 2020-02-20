LIVE: City officials talk about incentives offered to keep Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is holding a press conference Thursday to talk about incentives offered to keep Sherwin-Williams’ new global headquarters in the city.

Legislation will be proposed to Cleveland City Council on Monday to approve the incentives, the city said.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Regional Development Edward Rybka and Director of Economic Development David Ebersole will speak at the press conference, and discuss why they say the incentives are an important investment in Cleveland’s economic future.

The planned headquarters will be located just west of Public Square between St. Clair and Superior avenues. The company also announced the new R&D center, located at Miller and Brecksville roads in Brecksville.

Sherwin-Williams said it plans to invest at least $600 million in the two facilities, which will house more than 3,500 employees. The company estimated it will add 400 jobs.

