City officials, businesses begin clean-up after violent protesters cause damage to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Business owners and city officials are starting to clean up the damage caused by violent protesters Saturday.

Downtown businesses were looted and vandalized, leaving broken glass, graffiti and various destruction across the city.

Crews will be deployed all over the city Sunday to assist with the clean-up. FOX 8’s own Kevin Freeman, who is downtown this morning, says city workers and business owners have already begun sweeping the streets. Cleveland Clinic Police are assisting Cleveland police in their efforts.

A group of volunteers will also be helping in clean-up efforts. Anyone who wants to lend a hand can come to the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at 11 a.m.

Tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Soldier's & Sailors' Monument we are looking to organize some of our amazing members, neighbors and friends to help clean up the damage created tonight.



IF we feel we must postpone for everyone's safety we will put out a post at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/5ceumBDHJR — Downtown Residents (@dtCLEresidents) May 31, 2020

Police are asking that citizens remain out of downtown at least until 8 a.m. when the curfew is temporarily lifted.

The mandatory curfew will be reinstated starting at noon and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Police Chief Calvin Williams is asking people to avoid the downtown area. He’s encouraging residents to stay in their homes and those who work downtown to take the day off.

The demonstration in downtown Cleveland, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Protesters calmly gathered, giving speeches and holding signs at the Free Stamp. As one group marched to Public Square, another stayed near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said some tried to break windows at the building and officers reported being struck by projectiles. Several vehicles were set on fire including police cruisers. Police gave commands for the crowd to disperse, which were ignored by several demonstrators.

Zone cars next to building continue to burn downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SJY7JMAylZ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) May 30, 2020

Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged.

**Take a closer look at looting, here**

The chaos got so bad that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at the request of the City of Cleveland and Cleveland police, activated the National Guard Saturday night to respond to the violent incidents and protect the citizens of Northeast Ohio.

Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson say the people who caused destruction to the City of Cleveland Saturday night will be brought to justice. Officials are reviewing video to see who caused all of the destruction.

“There were people who participated who were intent on not keeping things peaceful and were not from the City of Cleveland,” the chief said.

Police also note that several arrests were made overnight and the majority of those individuals were not from the Cleveland area.

Continuing coverage, here.