City of Westlake selling ambulance

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Westlake is selling an ambulance, a pool cargo netting and a random assortment of other items.

The bidding is online, though people can set up an inspection appointment by calling the purchasing department at 440-617-4285.

The highlight of the auction is a 2005 ambulance. The lights, sirens and decals will be removed, but it’s mostly sold as is. The starting bid was $10,000.

(Photo via: city of Westlake)

(Photo via: city of Westlake)

(Photo via: city of Westlake)

There’s also a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe decommissioned police vehicle.

The rest of the listings are for smaller items, including cardiac monitor batteries, 46 high bay lights, firefighter turnout gear, 18 water weights and a pair of Beats by Dre wireless headphones.