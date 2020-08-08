City of Westlake offers Drive-in Movie Night, showing ‘Field of Dreams’

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — If you build it, they will come. Or at least that’s the thinking of the City of Westlake, which is hosting a pop-up drive-in movie night later this month.

Since so many movie theaters have yet to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic (as seen in the video above), drive-in movie theaters (naturally designed for social distancing) have seen a resurgence in interest and customers. And plenty of drive-ins have popped up around the area.

Now the Westlake Senior and Community Services Center, is showing the “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 classic about an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) who decides to build a baseball field in his corn field after hearing a strange voice, come Wednesday, Aug. 12. at 9 p.m.

Parking spots do need to be reserved. Find out more below:

