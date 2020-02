Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call. Hoax person with fake identity.

WADSWORTH (WJW)-The city of Wadsworth is issuing a warning to residents and businesses involving tax refunds and utility bill rebates.

According to their Facebook post, there have been several scams targeting people across the community.

The city is reminding residents, they don’t reach out to customers via automated phone calls nor do they request personal information in this manner.

Please be cautious before giving sensitive personal information over the telephone.