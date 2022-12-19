NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — The North Royalton Police and Fire Departments are holding a Rescue Task Force training at the North Royalton Elementary School Monday and Tuesday.

The training is meant to simulate a mass casualty event and will involve emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises and screaming, which area homes and along Valley Parkway near the elementary school might be able to hear, according to a press release from the City of North Royalton.

The training will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be multiple police and fire vehicles, as well as police vehicles from other jurisdictions at the school.

The school property will be secured during this drill and is not open to the public, according to the release.