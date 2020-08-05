City of Lakewood passes mask mandate to help with enforcement

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine discussing masks in school.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Lakewood has passed a mask resolution to help with enforcement.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a statewide mask mandate on July 23.

“We will now be able to enforce these important mandates locally and ensure that our businesses operate safely,” council president Dan O’Malley said.

The resolution requires people to wear masks in Lakewood under the following parameters:

Any indoor location that is not a residence

When outdoors an unable to social distance

On public transportation

The resolution will be in place as long as Gov. DeWine’s statewide mandate remains in effect.