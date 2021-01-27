City of Green renaming dog park in honor of Dick Goddard

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Green will remember FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard by renaming a dog park in his honor.

Goddard died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89. The Green native was a staunch animal advocate, raising money for local shelters, helping pets find forever homes and lobbying for harsher penalties for abuse.

On Feb. 24, his hometown will rededicate the Green Dog Park, located on Wise Road, as the Dick Goddard Dog Park.

The city is will also collect pet food and supplies to donate to the Summit County Humane Society at the event.