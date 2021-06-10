City of Cleveland working to address EMS staffing shortages

by: Talia Naquin

Posted:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland says it was short 6 EMS units due to staffing issues Wednesday.

The FOX 8 I-Team has been following the issues at EMS caused by staffing shortages.

The City reports Wednesday the shortages impacted the day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Division of EMS ran 19 units, which the City says responded to all calls for service “in an expeditious manner.”

The City calls them Brown-Outs and says EMS puts to work a strategic use of its resources to get units out to people who need them.

A cadet class of eight Paramedics will be completing the classroom training next week, according to the City.

They’re expected to begin staffing ambulances sometime in June.  

