City of Cleveland warns against celebratory gunfire, fireworks while ringing in the new year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are giving their yearly reminder to the public that not only is celebratory gunfire illegal, it is also dangerous.

“The consequences and risks of celebratory gunfire can be significant and serious,” according to a press release from the city of Cleveland.

The city also warns about using celebratory fireworks. Fireworks are illegal to possess and discharge wihtout a permit and can also be hazardous and ignite fires that can quickly get out of control.

Safety forces will be on duty throughout the neighborhoods in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve, the press release states. Police, fire and emergency medical service personnel will be patrolling and ready.

“But safety starts at home in your neighborhood,” the press release states.

