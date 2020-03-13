City of Cleveland to provide update on coronavirus plan

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and other officials will provide an update Friday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, they will talk about preparedness, administrative policy changes and more.

Officials will discuss how the City of Cleveland is working to minimize the impact, severity and duration of the virus if it comes to the city.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a ban on events with 100 people or more. He also said all Ohio schools will be taking a three week extended spring break beginning after Monday’s classes.