City of Cleveland to forgive three months of rent for West Side Market vendors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has announced that the city will forgive three months of rent for West Side Market vendors.
According to a press release, they were previously allowed to defer payments for April, May and June due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that debt has now been cleared.
“We value our relationships with our tenants and encourage the public to patronize these small businesses. The West Side Market is fully stocked with food essentials.”
The West Side Market adjusted its hours of operation to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
