Dr. David Margolis, Cleveland’s new Director of Public Health, spoke before Cleveland City Council’s Health and Human Services Committee.

Started in the position on August 1, 2022.

Vision for the health department: “We can be the most responsive, most trusted, most impactful health department in the country.”

Legislation that can impact health: CDC has a program called “Hi-5” that highlights 14 high-impact interventions that will make a difference in the quality of life and life expectancy over five years.

Areas of Impact: Tobacco use — Cleveland’s smoking rate is about 30% of all adults, US average is 12.5%

“This is an area we should really be focusing on,” said Dr. Margolis.

Other areas of impact: Black infant mortality, lead poisoning, and gun violence.

Black Infant Mortality Rate in Cleveland – 14.6 per 1000, compared to 2 per 1000 for white infant mortality

Lead Poisoning – lead poisoning rate is 12.5% in Cleveland Children

Gunshot wounds hospital visits nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox: Currently 25 cases in the City of Cleveland.

Biggest Challenge: Ohio has only had 89 cases, so the state has only seen a small amount of the vaccine.

Covid: “Covid has become much less lethal thanks to immunity,” said Dr. Margolis. “Almost 100% of our population has been vaccinated or had Omicron at this point.”



There are at least 78 cases total in Ohio including cases in Summit, Lorain and Portage counties.

There are at least 78 cases total in Ohio including cases in Summit, Lorain and Portage counties.

