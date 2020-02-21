City of Cleveland searches for West Side Market consultant

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland issued a request for proposals on Friday for a consultant for the historic West Side Market.

The market, located in the Ohio City neighborhood, opened in 1912 and is operated by the city. Over the last few months, there have been increased calls for improvements and new management after the departure of popular vendors.

The consultant would assess the WSM’s current operations documents and develop an action plan to drive change at the market. The city said it is seeking recommendations to the following areas: administration; entrepreneurial growth and recruitment; facilities management and capital planning; and encourage community engagement, outreach and bridge building.

“We are in search of a consultant that can think outside of the box to enhance the Market’s competitive edge,” said Darnell Brown, Cleveland’s chief operating officer, in a news release.

“As the historic institution continues to adapt to the evolving demands of 21st Century customers, the City of Cleveland seeks a consultant who can evaluate and recommend ways to enhance overall customer experience, vendor mix, and quality of products and services. We also want to create a process for customers to be able to provide feedback.”

The city said its invested more than $5.4 million in repairs to the 107-year-old structure, including new boilers, a new parking lot and new cooling systems.

