City of Cleveland says restaurants can now apply for temporary expansion area permit

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some relief could be coming to Cleveland restaurant owners as they work to operate under social distance guidelines.

Cleveland city officials announced restaurants can apply for a temporary expansion area permit, which would allow additional outdoor dining space to serve customers.

“It’s been a struggle, we’re probably at about 30 percent of our normal sales right now and our capacity is very, very low,” said Karen Small owner of The Flying Fig and Market at the Fig.

Prior to the pandemic, Small says they could seat about 120 people, now she says they have 15 seats outside and another 15 indoors.

She is looking forward to the opportunity to learn more about the permit application process and believes Market Street in Ohio City could be closed to traffic to allow more space for customers to dine.

“Given the space we have, we can give it a shot, anything at this point is worth a try,” said Ghassan Maalouf of Nate’s Deli and Restaurant.

“We don’t have very much store frontage as you can see, so it would be a challenge but definitely worth trying if it’s structured properly.”

The city identified several districts that could accommodate a larger group of patrons. Those areas listed include portions of downtown, Ohio City in addition to Gordon Square, Little Italy, Kamms Corners, Shaker Square and others. Applications can be received for businesses in other areas of the city.

Maalouf says even if permit application process is quick and the restaurant is approved for the permit, it does not solve one of their biggest challenges: persuading customers to dine out instead of at home.

“Come out and eat, it’s not as bad as you think but we’re doing everything we can to keep it safe for people but it’s a comfort level they have to be okay with,” said Ghassan.

A customer eating outdoors on Market Street said it’s a “perfect way to open up dining and try to save these restaurants.”

“Until people are feeling comfortable and there’s a vaccine people are just not going to be comfortable, unless they’re in an open space and they’re at a good social distance which most restaurants are not really equipped for,” said Small.

Although many restaurants are operating at only a fraction of their capacity, Small says she believes approval of the temporary permit could turn things around.

“I’m hopeful, I am hopeful at this point that most of us are going to make it.”

Read more stories on the impact of the coronavirus, here.