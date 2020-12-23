City of Cleveland reminds residents to not ‘block the box’ and other winter tips

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland is reminding residents of a few tips to help keep them safe during winter weather.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches.

Winter weather brings many challenges for our citizens and in order to stay informed of emergencies during this winter season, the City encourages everyone to sign up for CodeRED or to install the free app on the Apple or Google Play stores. It is simple and easy to access. Click on this and follow the instructions to subscribe by email. Don’t Block the Box: Ensure you can move all the way through an intersection before the traffic signal changes. Stopping in the middle of an intersection prohibits oncoming vehicles from passing through that intersection and can result in gridlock. In addition, blocking the box can prevent the passage of emergency vehicles such as police cars, fire trucks and ambulances. Be aware of traffic control officers who may be outside on the street directing traffic.

If snow accumulation exceeds 2 inches or more, a Snow Emergency Parking Ban may be enacted. The ban allows plows sufficient time to remove snow and ice and move through city streets at a good pace. When a snow ban goes into effect, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs. Anyone who fails to comply will be ticketed and towed. Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather: Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water. Don’t forget or skip planning and preparing for your animals! For concerns about pets outside in extreme weather, please call 216-664-3069.

