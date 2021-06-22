City of Cleveland reminds residents not to shoot off fireworks or celebratory gunfire for July 4th holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is warning residents and visitors about safety measures that should be taken during the July 4th holiday.

The main concerns are fireworks, which are illegal to shoot off in Cleveland, and celebratory gunfire.

The City says the illegal fireworks cause fires and severe injuries each year.

Celebratory gunfire has also been deadly in recent years.

The City reports anyone caught discharging a firearm within city limits will be arrested.

“Unnecessary noise” is also something police will be investigating.

The City says violators will be cited.

The Cleveland Division of Police asks the public to give them a call to help them create a safer environment.

You can leave an anonymous tip by texting TIP657 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or by calling Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.