City of Cleveland releases trick-or-treat times, discourages residents from taking part

*Watch our latest update on Halloween safety guidelines in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland has released trick-or-treat times for Halloween, although officials discourage residents from taking part due to COVID-19 concerns.

They shared the announcement in a press release issued Wednesday night, noting that permitted hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. that day.

They also included safety guidelines for those who choose to participate:

Always wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from people who are not from your household, whether trick-or-treating, passing out treats or attending attractions or events.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

If you may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)

“In an effort to provide children in Cleveland’s neighborhoods with an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, the City will be offering grab-and-go candy bags. This is in lieu of our annual Big City Boo event, which we must regretfully cancel this year.”

The candy bags will be available at the 18 open City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers (NRRCs) on October 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

All of the NRRCs will supply candy bags with the exception of the following: Halloran, Sterling, Hamilton, Kovacic and Camp Forbes.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: