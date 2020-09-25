City of Cleveland releases list of items prohibited while in Presidential Debate event zone

*Watch our I-TEAM report above on how the city is preparing for protesters.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is releasing a list of items that will be prohibited while in the Presidential Debate event zone.

According to a press release, the event zone is designated as East 79th Street to Stokes Boulevard and Hough to Cedar Avenue surrounding the Cleveland Clinic main campus.

The regulations will go into effect on Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Sept. 30.

The following items are banned in public spaces, such as streets and sidewalks:

Lumber larger than 2” in width and ¼” thick, including supports for signs;

Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than ¾” thick and 1/8” in wall thickness including pipe and tubing;

Any air rifle, air pistol, paintball gun, blasting caps, switchblade or automatic knife, knife having a blade two and one-half (2-1/2) inches in length or longer, cestus, billy, blackjack, sword, saber, hatchet, axe, slingshot, BB gun, pellet gun, wrist shot, blackjack, metal knuckles, nun chucks, mace, iron buckle, axe handle, shovel, or other instrumentality used to cause property or personal damage;

Any dangerous ordinance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the State of Ohio;

Any explosives, explosive device, or incendiary device;

Fireworks and rockets;

Sound Amplification Equipment;

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems;

Containers of bodily fluids;

Aerosol cans;

Mace, Pepper Spray or other chemical irritant;

Umbrellas with metal tips;

Any projectile launchers, such as water guns and water cannons;

Rope, chain, cable, strapping, wire, string, line, tape, or any similar material, in greater than 6’ lengths;

Glass bottles, ornaments, light bulbs, ceramic vessels, and anything else frangible, regardless of whether the container holds any substance;

Locks including, without limitation, padlocks, bicycle locking devices, chain locks, or similar devices, but not including: (i) an integral component of a conveyance or structure; (ii) locks when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure permanent or temporary fencing; or (iii) locks attached to a bicycle;

Tents and other shelters, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, mattresses, cots, hammocks, bivy sacks, or stoves;

Coolers or ice chests;

Backpacks and bags exceeding the size of 18” x 13” x 7”;

Lasers;

Non-plastic containers, bottles, cans, or thermoses;

Ladders;

Grappling hooks, sledgehammers, hammers, and crowbars;

Canned goods;

“The City of Cleveland recognizes citizens’ First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful demonstration and will support those who choose to voice their opinions in a lawful manner. Violence and illegal activity will not be tolerated,” officials said.

The public is encouraged to report any illegal or suspicious behavior to police.

