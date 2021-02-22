City of Cleveland pitches prototype to modernize West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland has released a prototype for upgraded vendor booths at the West Side Market.

The City says this prototype addresses many of the issues vendors have shared over the years.

The City has allocated $2.6 million for the project.

Many vendors have left the West Side Market for a variety of reasons from plumbing issues, crumbling infrastructure, and lack of management.

In addition, many vendors have said the financial losses due to COVID-19 have been impossible to overcome.

The City says it is going to work with vendors to get feedback on the new prototype to make changes.

According to a press release from the City, specific improvements included in this prototype include:

· Increased electrical capacity and space utilization

· Enhanced lighting

· High-performance flooring and drainage

· Addition of three compartment sinks

“We are glad that the City is working to make improvements to modernize,” said Mark and Minnie of Jim’s Meat.