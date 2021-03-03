City of Cleveland offering two COVID-19 vaccination sites this week for those who are eligible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clevelanders looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the city this week have the opportunity to do so at two pop-up locations.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is offering vaccines to those who are eligible — people 60 and older, those who are pregnant, workers in specific fields and people with certain medical conditions — on Friday and Saturday.

Pre-registration is required and anyone can sign up two different ways: by going online or by calling the health department at 216-664-2222 during business hours Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two distribution events are taking place at the following locations

Friday, March 5: East Tech High School, 2439 E. 55th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 6: Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 3155 MLK Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the state had received its highest amount of doses this week, with the FDA approving the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use.