City of Cleveland notified of 256 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Learn more about Ohio’s new curfew in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 256 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 8,929 confirmed cases and 153 fatalities.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Ohio’s new curfew is officially in effect. It goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day until Dec. 17.
