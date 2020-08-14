City of Cleveland notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Watch the report above on Gov. DeWine discussing the latest COVID-19 data*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,635 confirmed cases and 92 deaths.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 106,557 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,784 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 84,904 have recovered.
