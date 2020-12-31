City of Cleveland notified of 222 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the extension of Ohio’s curfew above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 222 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 18,838 confirmed cases and 180 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Two cases have been transferred as it was determined the individuals were not from Cleveland.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: