City of Cleveland notified of 222 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 222 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 18,838 confirmed cases and 180 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
Two cases have been transferred as it was determined the individuals were not from Cleveland.
