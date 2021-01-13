City of Cleveland notified of 184 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss traveling out of state during the pandemic.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 184 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 21,483 confirmed cases and 200 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said health officials.
Additionally, 10 cases were transferred after determining they were not Cleveland residents.
