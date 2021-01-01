City of Cleveland notified of 170 more cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 170 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 19,003 cases and 180 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from under 10 years old to their 90s.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s curfew, which goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily will be extended until Jan. 23.

