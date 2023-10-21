***Video above: Rock Hall’s major redesign breaks ground***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you ready to rock and roll all night? The City of Cleveland named this Sunday “KISS Day” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,

The rock band “KISS” kicked off a farewell tour in January of 2019, which included a stop in Cleveland on St. Patrick’s Day that year.

Now, the tour is coming back to town for one final show this weekend and fans are invited to celebrate.

On Saturday, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer stopped by the Rock Hall as they were given a “music keynote to the city.”

Councilman Brian Kazy then proclaimed Sunday, Oct. 22 as “KISS Day.”

Eric Singer, the current drummer, was born in Cleveland and grew up in Euclid.

Tickets are still available for Sunday night’s KISS concert, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.