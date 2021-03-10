City of Cleveland melts down nearly 400 guns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Firearms flew into flames in Cleveland Wednesday as part of a recycling effort for the city.

About 400 guns were melted down today in a gigantic, molten iron-filled furnace at Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works, the Cleveland Police Department said. Temperatures reached up to nearly 2,400 degrees inside the basic oxygen furnace.

The firearms came from a variety of places, including the city’s gun buy-back program from 2019 (a similar 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic).

