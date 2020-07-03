City of Cleveland issues reminder about dangers of celebratory gunfire this 4th of July

*Watch our report above on Cleveland police investigating a deadly shooting.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reminding the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire as we head into the Fourth of July weekend.

“In any area, but especially in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, the consequences of celebrating the Fourth of July or any other occasion with a gun can be devastating,” officials said in a press release.

Back in January, a woman was killed when her boyfriend started firing off rounds to celebrate the new year. He was charged in connection to her death.

The City of Cleveland also issued a warning about celebratory fireworks. Police have reportedly seen a drastic rise in calls for service relating to fireworks disturbances.

“Fireworks are not only illegal to possess and discharge without a permit, but they can also be hazardous and ignite a fire that could quickly get out of control,” officials noted.

In addition, pet owners are encouraged to take special precautions for their four-legged friends this holiday weekend. They should also never be left alone in the car during this warm weather.

“Safety forces will be on duty throughout the neighborhoods of the City of Cleveland on the Fourth of July. Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel will be alert, patrolling and ready, but safety starts at home in your neighborhood,” they said.