City of Cleveland confirms employee killed in fatal accident at job site

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal incident in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

A city of Cleveland tree cutting crew was reportedly working on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near St. Clair Avenue today, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they’ve been called to this site this afternoon. FOX 8 has not confirmed what caused the fatality.

The city of Cleveland released the following statement regarding the incident:

We were made aware of a fatal accident this afternoon involving an employee at a job site. We are saddened and still awaiting details of the incident. Out of respect for the employee, their family and our co-workers, we ask for your patience. Updates will be shared as available. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 14, 2021

Police are currently at the site and FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.