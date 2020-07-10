City of Cleveland apologizes for ‘confusion and concern’ over new hot dog vendor permit process

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is apologizing after some hot dog vendors became upset about a new lottery process used to issue permits.

The I-TEAM first exposed the issue on Wednesday with vendors saying they were told they had to enter a lottery for corners where they set up shop. Some families have sold hot dogs at the same locations for decades.

“I have a business here downtown Cleveland, and this is my life. If they take this away from me, I’m gonna lose everything,” said vendor George Tsambounieris.

On Thursday, city leaders issued a statement explaining the situation.

“The City of Cleveland apologizes for the confusion and concern around the permitting process for hotdog vendors. This was not an approved process. The Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects has been instructed by the Mayor to suspend the new application process for hotdog vendors while it reviews how best to move forward. The City will reach out to vendors to meet in the near future,” they said in a press release.

The I-TEAM previously reached out to the mayor’s office for an explanation about the lottery but hadn’t heard back.

