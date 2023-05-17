CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Canton chief of police is reminding kids and teenagers about the city’s new summer curfew rules.

According to Canton Codified Ordinance 503.02, minors are not allowed to loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle in public within city limits between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

According to the ordinance, this curfew does not apply to minors accompanied by a guardian or adult, minors in an emergency situation or specific activity permitted by their guardian, a minor who has legitimate employment, or a minor attending or returning from any scheduled activity by the Canton Board of Education, or from any other event at a church, school or other organization that was registered in advance with Chief of Police John D. Gabbard.

According to a press release from the City of Canton, the safety, health and wellness of kids in Canton is the top priority in this year’s summer months.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Andrea M. Perry, Director of Public Safety. “Our goal is for children and families to safely enjoy this summer. The curfew ordinance is designed for the safety of young people and officers will be actively looking for violations, contacting parents and guardians, educating the public, and issuing citations when appropriate.”

Parents and children will be held accountable if a violation is made, according to the release.

For more information, call the Canton Mayor’s office at 330-438-4307