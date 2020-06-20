City of Avon teams up with Lake Erie Crushers to host its biggest fireworks display ever

*Watch our previous report on how the coronavirus has impacted fireworks displays across Northeast Ohio in the video above.*

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Avon is teaming up with the Lake Erie Crushers to host its biggest fireworks display ever on the 4th of July.

According to a press release, it will be held at 9:30 p.m. at Crushers Stadium located at 2009 Baseball Blvd. in Avon.

Those who plan to go are asked to park in the parking lot where they can either remain in their vehicles to watch or stand right outside of them. Additional parking will be available in the grass nearby if needed. The stadium will not be open.

“As a Danish immigrant, my father cherished becoming an American citizen and the freedom that this country stands for. Though he is gone now, knowing the love he had for this country, it was important for me to continue this tradition,” said Mayor Brian Jensen.

He said he believes the city can safely host the fireworks display as long everyone practices social distancing and wears masks.

“Realizing many things are not the same as they were a few months ago, I am hoping this is one small way that families can get together and celebrate our country’s independence and reflect on the things that we are grateful for,” he added.

