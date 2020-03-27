City of Amherst reminding residents not to flush wipes, other products down the toilet

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Amherst is reminding residents about what you can and can’t flush down the toilet.
In a “Do Not Flush” advisory issued this week, officials said people should not be fooled by products that claim to be flushable. For example, baby wipes or cleaning towelettes.
“While these products may be marketed as a convenience item in this way, the truth is that these types of wipes have the ability to clog and stop up not only the sewer line on your property, but also can cause blockage and service problems in the public sewer system and lift stations,” officials explained.
They created the following list as a reference for what not to flush:
- Disinfecting/surface wipes
- Baby wipes
- Jewelry wipes
- Cosmetic wipes
- Disposable diapers or diaper liners
- Cotton swabs
- Toilet cleaning pads
- Mop or “Swiffer” type refills
- Paper towels
- Pet care wipes
- First aid wipes
- Bio pads
- Feminine hygiene products
- Any moist towelette
- Cooking grease and oils
- Any consumer item that is not toilet paper