City of Akron to celebrate first annual ‘Dick Goddard Day’ on Wednesday

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Akron is paying tribute to legendary meteorologist Dick Goddard by declaring February 24 as “Dick Goddard Day.”

Councilwoman Tara Samples, along with Mayor Dan Horrigan, introduced the ordinance which was passed unanimously by Akron City Council last year.

Goddard left behind a lasting legacy at FOX 8, where he worked for 51 years. He was also a devoted animal advocate who helped create Goddard’s Law in 2016.



In honor of the first-ever “Dick Goddard Day” on Wednesday, Councilwoman Samples is encouraging people to share photos of themselves with their pets along with the hashtag #DickGoddardDay.

“We look forward to doing something big in 2022 post COVID, so that we can celebrate Dick Goddard and all that he done for Northeast Ohio and the State of Ohio,” she said.