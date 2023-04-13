*Attached video: University of Akron, local schools prepare ahead of Jayland Walker decision

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron is restricting public access to the city’s municipal building and the Harold K. Stubbs Building in anticipation of the decisions from the grand jury seated in the Jayland Walker case.

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m. those buildings will have restricted access to the public in preparation for potential reaction to the panel’s ultimate decision on whether eight Akron police officers will face criminal charges in connection with the June 2022 death of the 25-year-old, according to a press release from the City of Akron.

Last June, Police were pursuing Walker when they say he fired a round at them.

When he eventually stopped, there was a weapon on the passenger seat, but investigators say he was unarmed when police shot him 46 times.

All eight officers maintain Walker was to blame for why they had to use deadly force.

The decision to limit public access to these buildings was made for the safety of city employees, the public, and the continuity of city operations, the release said.

“As our community prepares for the outcomes of the grand jury decisions, we encourage anyone in need of mental health resources to please click here or call 2-1-1 to get connected to support options,” the release says.

According to the release, city services will continue as normal without interruption.

The City of Akron is urging everyone to keep up with the latest information on akronupdates.com.