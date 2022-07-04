AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron is taking some precautions after some protesters became violent Saturday.

The City has issued a 9 p.m. curfew for Monday, July 4th. It will remain in effect through 6 a.m. and then until the order is rescinded.

The fireworks scheduled for downtown Akron, the Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Fulton airport have also been canceled.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a statement on the decision.

“Early yesterday, we had several peaceful protests in the downtown footprint related to the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. These protests did not escalate to violence and destruction. I want to first thank them. As I stated yesterday, I fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble. What we have been calling for since the beginning, and what the Walker family and many community leaders and faith leaders have also urged, is peace. However, as night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main St. have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence. In light of the damage that has occurred and in order to preserve peace in our community, I have declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew and canceled the fireworks which were scheduled for tonight.” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

The curfew is for downtown Akron. (See map below.)

Exceptions include:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

Police killed Jayland Walker a week ago when he didn’t stop for police trying to conduct a traffic stop. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body. 8 officers are on administrative leave.