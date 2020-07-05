City of Akron celebrating 4th of July with neighborhood based fireworks

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Akron has come up with a unique way to celebrate the Fourth of July, while still maintaining social distancing.

The Office of Integrated Development has organized a synchronized program of fireworks that will be launched from multiple locations, which include the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake, and the State Street Parking Deck downtown.

Perimeters in these areas will be set up and spectators are will not be able to walk near the grounds. Instead, they are encouraged to watch the fireworks from their own homes or neighborhood.

“Residents should ensure minimum 6ft separation from others and wear facial coverings if leaving their property or car at any time during the display,” officials said in a press release.

They can also listen to a patriotic soundtrack with WONE and Rubber City Radio Group by turning in to 97.5 FM.

“With so many summer activities on hold or cancelled this year, it was important that we were able to maintain one of our Fourth of July traditions,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “These are trying times in our country, our state, and our city, and it’s important that we take a moment to celebrate and recommit to our highest national ideals. By spreading out our fireworks displays into our neighborhoods, we can create a safe way for our community to share a meaningful experience while preserving physical distance.”

The show will begin at 9:45 p.m. tonight with test shots being fired during the hour before. This will help residents determine if they are in a good location to view the fireworks or need to move elsewhere.

