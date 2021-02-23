City fires Beachwood police officer involved in mall shooting incident

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A Beachwood police officer has been terminated from his job following a shooting incident outside Beachwood Place nearly two years ago, the city has confirmed.

Officer Blake Rogers — who, on June 27, 2019, reportedly shot at a suspected shoplifter of a $60 hat in the mall parking lot while the suspect was driving away in a stolen vehicle, running over the officer’s foot — attended a virtual predisciplinary hearing on Feb. 18 with the city.

The city of Beachwood said the officer was accused of being in violation of the police department’s use of force policy, standards of conduct and also its ethics code.

The officer had been on paid administrative leave since the incident. Last October, a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury reportedly found there was no felony charges to bring against the officer for the incident. But the city chose to run its own investigation as well.

Following the hearing, Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz signed a document laying out the firing on Tuesday, saying the officer was found guilty of the accusations brought forth by the city and that his arguments directly contradicted video evidence and other witnesses:

“Your employment as a city of Beachwood police officer is terminated immediately,” Horwitz said in the statement. “As there is legal action filed by you against the city of Beachwood, there will be no further comments or interviews on behalf of the city.”

Rogers is currently suing the city.