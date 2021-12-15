City Dogs Cleveland offering $21 adoptions through December

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City Dogs Cleveland is slashing its adoption fees to $21 through the end of the month.

Plenty of adorable pups are up for adoption, as seen in the photos below, and families can come in to meet them all at the Cleveland Kennel from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday without an appointment.

Photo courtesy City Dogs Cleveland

Those who’d like to schedule a meetup at the 9203 Detroit Avenue location on their own time can sign up right here. And people looking to make an adoption are asked to bring along their whole household so everyone can meet the animals. Take a look at all of the pups right here.

The adoption fee includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, a microchips and a license. Any questions can be addressed at citydogs@clevelandohio.gov or 216-664-3476.

Of course, not everyone is in a position to add a new member to the family, but anyone can donate to the cause this holiday season right here.