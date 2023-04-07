*Attached video: Golden Retrieve Rescue in desperate need for foster families

CLEVELAND (WJW) – City Dogs Cleveland is hoping to get pet lovers to the shelter to adopt their next four-legged friend!

City Dogs Cleveland announced on Facebook Thursday that their kennel is completely full.

According to a post on the City Dogs Cleveland Facebook page, nearly 25 dogs arrived in just two days alone, and the dog shelter says adoptions have slowed down quite a bit.

The City Dogs Cleveland adoption fee is $61. That fee includes a microchip, county license, basic vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, and, “A lifetime of love from a new best friend,” according to the Facebook post.

City Dogs Cleveland says staff and volunteers spend as much time as possible getting to know each dog to help new owners find the best fit.

“We have big mutts and petite nuggets, distinguished seniors and young pups, and all of them are certified adorable sweethearts,” the post says.

