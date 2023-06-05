CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council approved plans to turn East 4th Street into the city’s first-ever designated outdoor refreshment area.

Monday night, council voted in favor of the ordinance, sponsored by Mayor Justin Bibb, which will let visitors walk around outside with their drinks in-hand.

So, how does a DORA work? First, you’ll buy a drink from participating bars and restaurants in a DORA cup. Then, you will be able to walk around freely with the drink in the designated space between Prospect and Euclid avenues from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

As FOX 8 previously reported, renovations to East 4th Street will also bring big changes, like a new seating area and space for live entertainment.

The space is expected to become a DORA in spring of 2024.

Leaders down in the Flats East Bank are now hoping to be next.