CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found progress, finally, on some big projects at Cleveland Browns Stadium, projects that the I-TEAM found not getting done.

City Hall told the I-TEAM that millions of dollars in Cleveland Browns Stadium projects have moved forward.

Months ago, the I TEAM showed you, that the City of Cleveland had not done $10.5 million in work, emergency repairs, and other projects that were approved a year ago.

At the time, we also noticed a 2021 project repairing fire alarms was still labeled ‘under construction.’ But now, Mayor Justin Bibb’s office has told us about work that has been completed or is nearing completion.

A ramp replacement project was awarded in March and finished before the season started, a gutter replacement project is now “nearly 90% complete,” and “the fire alarm project is “over 85% complete.”

Here’s the statement from Bibb’s office to the I-TEAM.

“This specific project is very extensive with complex wiring systems that tie into areas around the entire stadium. The project is nuanced and isn’t something where we could tear everything down all at once and start from scratch. It required an entire design effort that took several months before construction was started. It was imperative for us to follow this step-by-step process to ensure the safety of visitors was being maintained. Supply chain issues have also delayed the process. This new system was a needed upgrade as the old system was antiquated and this new one brings the stadium up to current codes.”

Meanwhile, football fans have told the I-TEAM that they expect the city officials to stay on top of stadium repairs. The I TEAM has kept an eye on city maintenance delays as the Browns talk about major stadium renovations.

Browns owners have said they prefer to remodel the stadium and develop the surrounding area.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters, “Our preference is to be on the lakefront, but you have to see how things play out, it will be fluid and there will be bumps on the road,” Haslam said.