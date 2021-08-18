Citizens pull passenger from vehicle after driver’s sudden death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating what it describes as a sudden death.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Romig Rd. around 8 p.m. Tuesday where a Ford Ranger had crashed into a tree in the parking lot.

Moments before officers arrived on the scene, police say citizens pulled the passenger from the vehicle before it caught fire.

The passenger was taken to the hospital.

After Akron firefighters put out the fire, they found the body of the driver.

The 32-year-old, who has not been identified, was severely burned.

Detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the crash.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.