Citizens organize program in city of Brooklyn to honor 9/11 victims

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Some citizens saw something missing in Northeast Ohio for the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

They noticed no 9/11 events scheduled in Brooklyn, Ohio, so they organized one themselves.

Saturday morning, they’ll mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks with a program at the Brooklyn High School football field.

Rob Slattery led the effort with others in the community.

“This is a non-political event. This is a group of residents who just want to mark the anniversary and show that we didn’t forget,” he said.

Slattery is a retired police officer and current school board member.

“We’re proud of our first responders, and we need to mark that and let them know we know the threats they face and the risks they have,” he said,

Gates open Saturday at 9 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m.

Guests can attend the event for free.