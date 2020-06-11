LIVE: Citizens march through Beachwood to protest racial inequality

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Protesters are marching through the streets of Beachwood Thursday evening in effort to speak out against racial injustice.

The peaceful rally begins at 6 p.m. Participants will meet at the Beachwood Community Center on Fairmount Boulevard and march to Beachwood City Hall.

The rally, spearheaded by Beachwood High School rising senior Elizabeth Metz and community activist Fran Gordon, will commemorate the life of George Floyd and other African-Americans whose lives were lost to systemic police brutality.

Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year old Tamir Rice who was killed by Cleveland police on November 22, 2014, will is expected to speak.

The event will also feature live music.

Officials say Fairmount Blvd. westbound between Brainard and Sulgrave will be closed to vehicular traffic between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Other intermittent road closures and slowdowns may occur in the area during that time. Residents needing to cross or utilize Fairmount Blvd. westbound to reach their homes will not be able to do so during this time.

Additionally, as crowds gather at City Hall, there may be traffic slowdowns in the area of Fairmount Boulevard and Richmond Road.