(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is more than a quarter of a million dollars with a mortgage, and $167,000 without one. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs. Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Do you live in the area with the most expensive real estate market in your state? Keep reading to find out.

#30. Kenwood

– Typical home value: $377,618

– 1 year home value change: +14.1%

– 10 year home value change: +64.4%

– #3,197 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7161 Tiki Ave, Sycamore Township ($795,000, 4 bedrooms)

#29. Wyoming

– Typical home value: $378,537

– 1 year home value change: +12.4%

– 10 year home value change: +46.5%

– #3,184 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 333 Oliver Rd, Wyoming ($1.4 million, 10 bedrooms)

#28. Granville

– Typical home value: $380,428

– 1 year home value change: +8.4%

– 10 year home value change: +30.4%

– #3,153 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2751 Silver St, Granville ($3.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#27. Madeira

– Typical home value: $383,984

– 1 year home value change: +11.9%

– 10 year home value change: +67.9%

– #3,093 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7311 Ridgestone Dr, Cincinnati ($1.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#26. Turpin Hills

– Typical home value: $395,931

– 1 year home value change: +13.3%

– 10 year home value change: +55.5%

– #2,893 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2739 Skytop Ln, Anderson Township ($825,000, 4 bedrooms)

#25. Hudson

– Typical home value: $396,824

– 1 year home value change: +8.1%

– 10 year home value change: +40.0%

– #2,881 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 349 Aurora St, Hudson ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#24. Montrose-Ghent

– Typical home value: $397,005

– 1 year home value change: +11.5%

– 10 year home value change: +31.7%

– #2,879 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2879 Sourek Rd, Akron ($2.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#23. Dry Run

– Typical home value: $401,972

– 1 year home value change: +11.2%

– 10 year home value change: +41.6%

– #2,790 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 8615 Ivy Trails Dr, Anderson Township ($1.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#22. Boston Heights

– Typical home value: $411,662

– 1 year home value change: +7.7%

– 10 year home value change: +35.9%

– #2,655 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7161 Colesbrooke Dr, Hudson ($519,000, 4 bedrooms)

#21. Amberley

– Typical home value: $427,412

– 1 year home value change: +13.2%

– 10 year home value change: +61.6%

– #2,458 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7134 Knoll Rd, Amberley ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#20. Powell

– Typical home value: $433,017

– 1 year home value change: +7.2%

– 10 year home value change: +38.8%

– #2,382 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 9035 Dublin Rd, Powell ($2.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#19. Dublin

– Typical home value: $433,931

– 1 year home value change: +7.4%

– 10 year home value change: +45.2%

– #2,370 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 8455 Dunsinane Dr, Dublin ($5.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#18. Grandview Heights

– Typical home value: $437,939

– 1 year home value change: +8.2%

– 10 year home value change: +83.6%

– #2,305 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1172 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights ($669,900, 3 bedrooms)

#17. Riverlea

– Typical home value: $446,287

– 1 year home value change: +9.3%

– 10 year home value change: +67.1%

– #2,201 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5809 Olentangy Blvd, Worthington ($675,000, 3 bedrooms)

#16. Hills and Dales

– Typical home value: $447,882

– 1 year home value change: +7.8%

– 10 year home value change: +30.0%

– #2,188 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2321 Brentwood Rd NW, Canton ($3.7 million, 9 bedrooms)

#15. New Albany

– Typical home value: $452,558

– 1 year home value change: +8.2%

– 10 year home value change: +52.4%

– #2,142 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5708 Babbitt Rd, New Albany ($3.0 million, 2 bedrooms)

#14. Galena

– Typical home value: $458,850

– 1 year home value change: +6.7%

– 10 year home value change: +44.3%

– #2,080 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5238 Red Bank Rd, Galena ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#13. Montgomery

– Typical home value: $464,403

– 1 year home value change: +8.8%

– 10 year home value change: +47.3%

– #2,016 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 8020 Elbrecht Dr, Montgomery ($2.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

#12. Bexley

– Typical home value: $466,733

– 1 year home value change: +9.8%

– 10 year home value change: +74.6%

– #1,999 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 387 S Parkview Ave, Bexley ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#11. Upper Arlington

– Typical home value: $494,398

– 1 year home value change: +9.6%

– 10 year home value change: +67.9%

– #1,761 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5045 Squirrel Bnd, Columbus ($2.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#10. Moreland Hills

– Typical home value: $524,587

– 1 year home value change: +8.3%

– 10 year home value change: +30.9%

– #1,534 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 3660 Chagrin River Rd, Moreland Hills ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#9. Pepper Pike

– Typical home value: $527,401

– 1 year home value change: +9.2%

– 10 year home value change: +31.1%

– #1,510 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 33651 Lombardy Ln, Pepper Pike ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. Terrace Park

– Typical home value: $542,352

– 1 year home value change: +10.2%

– 10 year home value change: +43.9%

– #1,393 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 901 Miami Ave, Terrace Park ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#7. Waite Hill

– Typical home value: $560,358

– 1 year home value change: +2.2%

– 10 year home value change: +10.1%

– #1,296 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 9927 Hobart Rd, Waite Hill ($1.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

#6. Gates Mills

– Typical home value: $567,520

– 1 year home value change: +4.9%

– 10 year home value change: +14.4%

– #1,246 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7900 Gray Eagle Chase, Gates Mills ($3.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#5. Kirtland Hills

– Typical home value: $577,928

– 1 year home value change: +4.7%

– 10 year home value change: +15.7%

– #1,193 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 8405 Sanctuary Dr, Kirtland Hills ($2.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#4. Bentleyville

– Typical home value: $648,295

– 1 year home value change: +7.4%

– 10 year home value change: +31.3%

– #922 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5750 Liberty Rd, Bentleyville ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#3. Marble Cliff

– Typical home value: $737,107

– 1 year home value change: +8.2%

– 10 year home value change: +68.1%

– #670 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1553 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. The Village of Indian Hill

– Typical home value: $1.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +10.7%

– 10 year home value change: +24.5%

– #228 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5775 Drake Rd, Indian Hill ($6.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#1. Hunting Valley

– Typical home value: $1.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +2.4%

– 10 year home value change: +30.5%

– #206 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 115 Quail Ln, Hunting Valley ($3.7 million, 5 bedrooms)