CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cirque du Soleil’s show “CRYSTAL” is said to be the first acrobatic performance on ice in a blend between circus art and ice skating.

The show is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for 5 performances from July 15 to the 17.

Here’s what Cirque says about the show:

“CRYSTAL is not just an ice show, it’s the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil. Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the live audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return,” says Mike Newquist, President, Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows Division. “We can’t wait to share CRYSTAL’s energy and vibrancy during our return to Cleveland after four years!”

Tickets start at around $62.

The show runs for 2-and-a-half hours.

Tickets are available to the general public on May 2 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets here.